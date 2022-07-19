UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Holds Call With Zelenskyy On Grain Talks - Spokesperson

Published July 19, 2022

UN Chief Holds Call With Zelenskyy on Grain Talks - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing negotiations aimed at exporting grain through Black Sea, the UN Spokesperson's office said in a readout after the phone conversation.

"The Secretary-General spoke today with H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

They discussed the ongoing negotiations aiming at exporting Ukrainian food products through the Black Sea without impediments," the readout said on Monday.

The United Nations is part of the talks on reaching a deal between Moscow and Kiev, together with the help of Turkey. All the parties met last week in Istanbul, achieving progress on a technical agreement.

Ankara said that the second meeting of all parties might happen again this week in Istanbul. Guterres remains ready to travel to Turkey if needed.

