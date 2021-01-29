(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his hope that the new US administration of President Joe Biden would reconsider Cuba's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Dujarric said that on January 26, Guterres held a meeting with Cuba's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, during which the two officials discussed the designation announced by the US Department of State under the previous administration of President Donald Trump.

"I can tell you that they discussed the inclusion of Cuba on the US State Department's list of State Sponsors of Terrorism," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General expressed his disagreement and hope that the new US administration would consider rescinding the listing."