UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Hopes For Extension Of Resolution Allowing Cross-Border Aid In Syria - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Hopes for Extension of Resolution Allowing Cross-Border Aid in Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes the Security Council will next week extend a resolution that authorizes cross-border humanitarian deliveries in Syria, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We have emphasized very clearly and repeatedly the importance of the flow of cross-border traffic; this is a vital way of making sure that we can maintain levels of humanitarian assistance in Syria," Haq said. "So, whatever agreement they [UN Security Council] can come up with, [which] can help protect and preserve the accomplishments that have been provided through cross-border traffic, will be appreciated."

According to the Security Council's monthly program of work, its members will vote on resolution 2165 during a humanitarian discussion on Syria scheduled to take place on December 19.

The current authorization of cross-border access, which includes four crossing points named in the resolution, was extended last December and expires on January 10, 2020.

When asked about the possibility of adding a fifth point for cross-border deliveries, the spokesman said the Council's members should decide by themselves whether the action is needed.

"We leave this as a matter for the members of the Security Council themselves to discuss and to agree on," Haq said.

In November, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock appealed to the council's states to renew the provisions of the resolution 2165, stressing that there is no alternative to cross-border operations on which 4 million Syrians depend on.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Vote Traffic January November December 2020 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

29 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

29 minutes ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

31 minutes ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.