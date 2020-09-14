UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promote Regional Cooperation - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel will help advance regional cooperation ahead of the signing ceremony on Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The Secretary-General hopes that the signing ceremony tomorrow will create more opportunities for regional cooperation," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric pointed out that Guterres also expects Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will effectuate the so-called two-state solution under relevant UN resolutions and existing international agreements.

On Friday, Israel and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The two countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar landmark deal was brokered by the United States between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to recognize Israel. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.