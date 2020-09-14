UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promote Regional Cooperation - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:23 PM

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promote Regional Cooperation - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel will help advance regional cooperation ahead of the signing ceremony on Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel will help advance regional cooperation ahead of the signing ceremony on Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The Secretary-General hopes that the signing ceremony tomorrow will create more opportunities for regional cooperation," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric pointed out that Guterres also expects Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will effectuate the so-called two-state solution under relevant UN resolutions and existing international agreements.

On Friday, Israel and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The two countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar landmark deal was brokered by the United States between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to recognize Israel. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Egypt Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

5 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

5 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

5 minutes ago

UK HC offers British govt's all-out support to Gre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.