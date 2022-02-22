UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week in Geneva - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go ahead with their meeting slated for February 24, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go ahead with their meeting slated for February 24, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"What the Secretary General supports is dialogue, diplomacy," Dujarric told a noon briefing. "We've seen that there are still planed talks between the United States and the Russian Federation, hopefully, later this week in Geneva.

We hope those go ahead."

When asked about President Vladimir Putin's comments that the Minsk agreements had been "killed" by Kiev long before Moscow recognized the Donbas republics, Dujarric said that the United Nations continues to believe there are existing diplomatic frameworks that should be used "in the best possible sense" to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his meeting with Lavrov, planned for February 25, was canceled.