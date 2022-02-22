UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week In Geneva - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM

UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week in Geneva - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go ahead with their meeting slated for February 24, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go ahead with their meeting slated for February 24, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"What the Secretary General supports is dialogue, diplomacy," Dujarric told a noon briefing. "We've seen that there are still planed talks between the United States and the Russian Federation, hopefully, later this week in Geneva.

We hope those go ahead."

When asked about President Vladimir Putin's comments that the Minsk agreements had been "killed" by Kiev long before Moscow recognized the Donbas republics, Dujarric said that the United Nations continues to believe there are existing diplomatic frameworks that should be used "in the best possible sense" to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his meeting with Lavrov, planned for February 25, was canceled.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Geneva Kiev United States February Best

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Says 'Full Blown' War in Ukra ..

US Defense Secretary Says 'Full Blown' War in Ukraine Can Be Avoided

2 minutes ago
 Greece, Bulgaria to Fast Track Construction of Gas ..

Greece, Bulgaria to Fast Track Construction of Gas Interconnector - Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Continue Working in Lockstep With Ukraine, A ..

US to Continue Working in Lockstep With Ukraine, Allies to Avoid Further Conflic ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Imposes Sanctions on 351 Russian Lawmakers, 27 ..

EU Imposes Sanctions on 351 Russian Lawmakers, 27 Individuals, Legal Entities - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreig ..

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreign MInistry

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss o ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>