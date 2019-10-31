UN Chief Hopes N. Korea Swiftly Renews Talks With US After Latest Missile Test - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of reports that North Korea conducted new missile tests and hopes Pyongyang will swiftly resume negotiations with Washington on denuclearization, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Japanese and South Korean defense officials said North Korea had fired two missiles to a range of around 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles) toward the Sea of Japan.

"We are aware of the latest development," Haq said. "The Secretary-General hopes for the swift resumption of working-level talks between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea], as well as for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.

"

When asked if the UN Security Council should convene a meeting to address the latest test launches, Haq said it would be up to the body's members to determine what further steps are necessary.

So far this year, North Korea has conducted more than 10 missile launches.

The latest round of working-level denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea ended prematurely earlier this month. North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said his delegation walked out of the meeting, held in Sweden, after determining that their US counterparts had come to the talks empty-handed.