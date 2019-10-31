UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Hopes N. Korea Swiftly Renews Talks With US After Latest Missile Test - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:32 PM

UN Chief Hopes N. Korea Swiftly Renews Talks With US After Latest Missile Test - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of reports that North Korea conducted new missile tests and hopes Pyongyang will swiftly resume negotiations with Washington on denuclearization, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of reports that North Korea conducted new missile tests and hopes Pyongyang will swiftly resume negotiations with Washington on denuclearization, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese and South Korean defense officials said North Korea had fired two missiles to a range of around 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles) toward the Sea of Japan.

"We are aware of the latest development," Haq said. "The Secretary-General hopes for the swift resumption of working-level talks between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea], as well as for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.

"

When asked if the UN Security Council should convene a meeting to address the latest test launches, Haq said it would be up to the body's members to determine what further steps are necessary.

So far this year, North Korea has conducted more than 10 missile launches.

The latest round of working-level denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea ended prematurely earlier this month. North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said his delegation walked out of the meeting, held in Sweden, after determining that their US counterparts had come to the talks empty-handed.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Pyongyang Japan United States Sweden North Korea

Recent Stories

Punjab Food Authority seals factory, seizes 3000 k ..

4 minutes ago

Keystone Pipeline Leaks 383,040 Gallons of Oil in ..

4 minutes ago

SCBA elections: Syed Qalb-e-Hassan gets 582 votes ..

4 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe incident in Emergency de ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Preparing to Hold Year of Germany in Russia ..

9 minutes ago

US Senate Faces Difficulty Taking Partisan House I ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.