UN Chief Hopes New Deal to Help Israel, Palestine to Re-Engage in Talks - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hopeful that the US-brokered peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel will provide an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hopeful that the US-brokered peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel will provide an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," Dujarric said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the three countries announced in a joint statement that the United States has brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.