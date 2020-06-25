UN Chief Hopes P5 Summit Takes Place Before General Assembly in September

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is hopeful the summit of the leaders of the five permanent member states of the Security Council (P5) - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - will take place before the General Assembly in September.

"I still hope the P5 will be possible before the General Assembly to address some of the contradictions that still, to a large extent, paralyzed very important issues in the Security Council," Guterres said.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 15.