UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain Agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he hopes the proposals outlined in his letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin will help extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he hopes the proposals outlined in his letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin will help extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.

"We are totally committed to make sure that we have both the efforts to make the Black Sea Initiative be extended and the efforts to guarantee the exports of Russian food and fertilizers being successful. It is in this context that as you said I sent a letter to President Putin with some concrete proposals that I hope can allow us to find a positive way forwards," Guterres said.

The UN chief made the comment during a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels.

Guterres also said that he is yet to receive an answer from Putin, adding that the least the public knows about these type of negotiations the better the potential outcome.

On Wednesday, media reported that Guterres had proposed in the letter to Putin preserving the Black Sea Initiative for few more months until the European Union manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to the SWIFT system.