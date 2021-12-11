UN Chief 'Horrified' by Death of 54 Migrants in Truck Collision in Mexico - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he was horrified to learn about the deaths of more than 50 migrants in a truck accident in southern Mexico and believes that every person searching for a better life deserves safety.

On Thursday, two trucks collided near the southeastern Mexican city of Tuxtla Gutierrez in the state of Chiapas, leaving at least 54 people dead and more than 100 injured.

"I'm horrified to learn that at least 54 migrants died (and) dozens were injured in a road accident in Mexico," Guterres said via Twitter.

"Every person searching for a better life deserves safety (and) dignity."

Guterres also expressed his condolences to the victims' families and all individuals affected by the "senseless tragedy."

The United Nations said it was the single deadliest incident for migrants in Mexico since at least 2014, when the organization started documenting deaths of migrants.

In 2021, record 651 people died attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico.