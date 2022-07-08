UN Chief in Address to G20 Says Multilateralism Only Way to Tackle Food, Climate Crises

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on G20 nations on Friday to step up multilateral efforts to address the food crisis and climate changes.

"Strengthening multilateralism - the theme of this session - is not a choice, but a necessity. It is the only way to avoid widespread food shortages, deepening climate chaos, and a wave of poverty and destitution that will leave no country untouched," Guterres said in a video message to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali.

Guterres devoted a significant part of his speech to the global food crisis, which he believes has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The secretary-general said that the UN is working to find a plan that allows for the safe and secure exports of Ukrainian-produced food through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to global markets for Russian food and fertilizers.

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7-8.