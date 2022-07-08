UrduPoint.com

UN Chief In Address To G20 Says Multilateralism Only Way To Tackle Food, Climate Crises

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

UN Chief in Address to G20 Says Multilateralism Only Way to Tackle Food, Climate Crises

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on G20 nations on Friday to step up multilateral efforts to address the food crisis and climate changes.

"Strengthening multilateralism - the theme of this session - is not a choice, but a necessity. It is the only way to avoid widespread food shortages, deepening climate chaos, and a wave of poverty and destitution that will leave no country untouched," Guterres said in a video message to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali.

Guterres devoted a significant part of his speech to the global food crisis, which he believes has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The secretary-general said that the UN is working to find a plan that allows for the safe and secure exports of Ukrainian-produced food through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to global markets for Russian food and fertilizers.

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7-8.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Indonesia July Market

Recent Stories

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

2 hours ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.