UN Chief In Contact With US Officials To Resolve Issue Of Visas For Diplomats - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:35 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to be in contact with senior US authorities in a bid to resolve the problem of not granting visas to some diplomats to attend UN meetings, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to be in contact with senior US authorities in a bid to resolve the problem of not granting visas to some diplomats to attend UN meetings, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The issue of non-issuance of visas and strengthened travel restrictions on representatives of certain member states is an issue of great concern to the Secretary-General," the UN spokesman said. "Both the Secretary-General and his legal counsel, continue to raise those concerns with senior host country [United States] government officials in trying to seek a resolution to the issue."

Dujarric added that the number of visas not issued by the United States to diplomats over the last year is "high."

