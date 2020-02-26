UN Chief In Contact With US Officials to Resolve Issue of Visas for Diplomats - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to be in contact with senior US authorities in a bid to resolve the problem of not granting visas to some diplomats to attend UN meetings, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"The issue of non-issuance of visas and strengthened travel restrictions on representatives of certain member states is an issue of great concern to the Secretary-General," the UN spokesman said. "Both the Secretary-General and his legal counsel, continue to raise those concerns with senior host country [United States] government officials in trying to seek a resolution to the issue."

Dujarric added that the number of visas not issued by the United States to diplomats over the last year is "high."