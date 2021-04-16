UN Chief in Letter to UNSC Proposes to Deploy Up to 60 Monitors to Libya - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to the UN Security Council has proposed to deploy a maximum of 60 international monitors to observe the ceasefire implementation in Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"What the Secretary‘General is proposing is a phased deployment for UNSMIL (United Nations Support Mission in Libya), a ceasefire monitoring component, and that would be a maximum of about 60 monitors," Dujarric said when asked about the content of the letter sent on April 7.

The monitors will be deployed to Sirte once all the security, logistical, medical and operational requirements are met for their permanent presence, Dujarric said. As soon as conditions permit, a forward presence would be established in Tripoli.

The monitors will be unarmed and will be wearing garb that will allow them to be identified as working for the United Nations.

The UN Security Council has put forward a new draft resolution that refers to Guterres' letter and will be voted on over the next 24 hours.