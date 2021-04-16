UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief In Letter To UNSC Proposes To Deploy Up To 60 Monitors To Libya - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief in Letter to UNSC Proposes to Deploy Up to 60 Monitors to Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to the UN Security Council has proposed to deploy a maximum of 60 international monitors to observe the ceasefire implementation in Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"What the Secretary‘General is proposing is a phased deployment for UNSMIL (United Nations Support Mission in Libya), a ceasefire monitoring component, and that would be a maximum of about 60 monitors," Dujarric said when asked about the content of the letter sent on April 7.

The monitors will be deployed to Sirte once all the security, logistical, medical and operational requirements are met for their permanent presence, Dujarric said. As soon as conditions permit, a forward presence would be established in Tripoli.

The monitors will be unarmed and will be wearing garb that will allow them to be identified as working for the United Nations.

The UN Security Council has put forward a new draft resolution that refers to Guterres' letter and will be voted on over the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Tripoli Libya April All

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.