UN Chief In Meeting With Blinken Calls For Boosting Cooperation On COVID-19, Climate

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and the United States on coronavirus vaccinations, climate action and promotion of peace processes across the globe.

On Tuesday, Blinken undertook his first virtual visit to the United Nations, during which he chaired the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria and met with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir.

"Cooperation between the United Nations and the United States is indeed critical for our common work," Guterres said. "The commitment and contribution of the United States are essential to resolve the many serious global challenges we face - starting with the COVID-19 pandemic."

Guterres said the United States can play a crucial role in the global vaccination plan that seeks help to end the coronavirus pandemic everywhere.

"I have proposed that the G20 should establish an emergency task force to develop and coordinate such a plan but there is no way that this can work without an effective American leadership," Guterres said.

Guterres also took note of the United States' return to the Paris Climate Agreement and expressed hope the US leadership could dramatically advance adaptation strategies in climate action.

The UN Secretary-General further said the United Nations and the United States will work to achieve lasting peace agreements in conflict settings, including in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, and restart the middle East peace process.

"We need a new movement for peace, from war zones to people's homes," Guterres said.

Blinken responded by saying there is a wide range of issues on the shared agenda, including the situations in Ethiopia, Myanmar, the advancement of human rights as well as the COVID-19 response.

