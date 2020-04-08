UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Support for WHO Must Continue - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in contact with US officials after the United States threatened to stop financing the World Health Organization (WHO) and believes the agency must be supported to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of being biased toward China in its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and did not rule out suspending US funds for the agency.

"The Secretary-General has been, of course, in touch with the World Health Organization as well as the with the US authorities," Dujarric said. "It's the Secretary-General's belief that the World Health Organization must be supported."