UN Chief Informs States Probe Finds No Fraud of Donors' Funds at UNRWA - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed member states that four investigative reports into the misuse of funds at the UN Palestine refugee agency did not find any fraud involving donors' funds, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] wrote to member states last week to inform that in its investigation into the allegations concerning UNRWA [UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees], the Office of Internal Oversight Services [OIOS], recently submitted four investigation reports," Dujarric said on Monday. "The Secretary-General confirmed to member states that the investigation reports, do not find that there was any fraud involving donor funds.

Dujarric added that the reports are currently under review aiming to make a possible managerial, administrative or disciplinary action as appropriate.

The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services has been investigating allegations of misconduct by UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl and other senior staff. The preliminary investigation earlier in the month found that Krahenbuhl was not involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues remained and needed to be addressed further.

In July, Switzerland and the Netherlands announced that they would freeze support for UNRWA until the investigation is completed.