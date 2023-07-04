Open Menu

UN Chief Is Concerned Over Situation In Jenin - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UN Chief is Concerned Over Situation in Jenin - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is worried about the situation in Jenin, Israel and calls for military operations to abide by international humanitarian law, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Hag said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the developments in Jenin. He affirms that all military operations must be conducted with full respect for international humanitarian law," the statement said.

