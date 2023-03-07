UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:49 PM

UN Chief is Not Going to Moscow After His Meeting With Zelenskyy in Kiev - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not travel to Russia after his travels to Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not travel to Russia after his travels to Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"We are not announcing any other travel," Haq said.

Earlier today, the UN announced that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal.

A Russian delegation is expected to meet with UN officials next week in Geneva amid efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the grain deal, saying that the exports of Russian agricultural products around the world is being blatantly hindered.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations previously stated the country's fertilizers have not been shipped and cannot enter places like Syria even in the form of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations-brokered grain export agreement, originally set to expire on November 19, 2022, was renewed for another 120 days until March 18, unless it is extended once again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

