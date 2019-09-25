UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, UN press service said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

The Secretary-General and Mr. Abe discussed regional issues, especially the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the situation in the middle East," the statement read.

They also touched upon the topic of Japan's commitments in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, as well as in the fight against climate change, the press service said.