UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief, Japan's Prime Minister Discuss Situation On Korean Peninsula - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

UN Chief, Japan's Prime Minister Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Press Service

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, UN press service said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

The Secretary-General and Mr. Abe discussed regional issues, especially the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the situation in the middle East," the statement read.

They also touched upon the topic of Japan's commitments in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, as well as in the fight against climate change, the press service said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Japan Middle East

Recent Stories

Two children killed, three injured in incidents

5 minutes ago

Economy shows signs of recovery, Asia Development ..

13 minutes ago

Rain,Wind-thunderstorm forecast at scattered place ..

5 minutes ago

Santander to book 1.5 bln euro impairment charge o ..

13 minutes ago

FJWU organizes awareness session on 'Investment an ..

5 minutes ago

KOICA, MoCC sign agreement for cooperation on enha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.