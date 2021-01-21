UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Looks Forward To Speaking To Biden At Earliest Convenience - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to speaking with US President Joe Biden at his earliest convenience, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to speaking to President Biden at his earliest convenience. The Secretary-General is available whenever, but obviously we fully understand that the new president has a long to-do list," Dujarric said.

Biden was sworn in as 46th US President on January 20 and on the same day signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2017.

Biden also signed an executive order to rejoin the United States in the UN World Health Organization, which Trump abandoned in July.

Dujarric said that the actions taken by Biden immediately after assuming office send a very strong signal about the future UN-US cooperation.

