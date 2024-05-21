UN Chief Mourns Loss Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside members of the Security Council and UN diplomats, has extended heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Iran following the death of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident on Sunday.
The crash, which occurred in a mountainous region of northwestern Iran, also claimed the lives of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and six other passengers.
"The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UN chief's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement released in New York on Monday.
The members of the Security Council joined the Secretary-General in expressing condolences as they convened on Monday.
Led by Pedro Comissario Afonso, Permanent Representative of Mozambique and Council President for May, the ambassadors observed a moment of silence at the start of the body's 9629th meeting.
According to media reports, President Raisi's funeral is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and all cultural events in the country have been cancelled during what is now an official period of mourning.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, led a minute of silence in honour of the passing of those who died, at a conference on nuclear security taking place in Vienna on Monday.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram offered heartfelt condolences to the Permanent Mission of Iran on the sad demise of "Honorable President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian & other officials. We pray to Allah to rest their souls in peace!"
APP/ift
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From World
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA24 minutes ago
-
US offers condolences over Raisi death1 hour ago
-
Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port1 hour ago
-
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism2 hours ago
-
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders2 hours ago
-
Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai3 hours ago
-
Dominican Republic's President Abinader wins resounding re-election4 hours ago
-
Chinese, Saudi Arabian officials discuss economic, trade relations4 hours ago
-
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'5 hours ago
-
Business and Bollywood vote in India's election6 hours ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader6 hours ago
-
Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'6 hours ago