UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Mourns Saeb Erekat's Death, Saying He Was Dedicated To Palestinians' Right Of Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:13 AM

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he was dedicated to Palestinians' right of self-determination

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply saddened" by the death on Tuesday of Dr. Saeb Erekat, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General and Chief Negotiator for Palestinians in the Middle East Peace Process, saying he was dedicated to Palestinian statehood

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply saddened" by the death on Tuesday of Dr. Saeb Erekat, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General and Chief Negotiator for Palestinians in the Middle East Peace Process, saying he was dedicated to Palestinian statehood.

"He (Erekat) was dedicated to the peaceful pursuit of justice, dignity and the legitimate rights of Palestinians to self-determination, sovereignty and statehood," the UN chief said in a statement.

Erekat, 65, died on Tuesday due to complications from coronavirus, media reports, quoting the Israeli hospital where he has been hospitalized, said.

Erekat was taken to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital last month after several days of being treated by his daughter at his West Bank home, according to the reports.

"Now is the time to continue his crucial work and end the conflict that has tragically affected the lives of so many," Guetters said.

" I reiterate my own and the United Nations commitment to support all efforts to bring the parties together to achieve a long-awaited, just and sustainable two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Erekat's family, President (Mahmoud ) Abbas, the people of Palestine and his many friends and supporters around the world." Erekat led successive Palestinian negotiations with Israel for decades, including talks that led to the signing of the 1993 and 1995 Oslo Accords, the first major peace deals between Israel and the Palestinians.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Palestine Died Bank Jerusalem Oslo Middle East Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

23 seconds ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel ..

2 minutes ago

UN Grateful for Russian Efforts to Reach Ceasefire ..

2 minutes ago

Zakharova Says Russian-Turkish Center Unrelated to ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.