UN Chief Not Briefed On Israel, UAE Deal Brokered By US- Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:16 AM

UN Chief Not Briefed on Israel, UAE Deal Brokered by US- Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was not briefed in advance on the US-brokered peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was not briefed in advance on the US-brokered peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The secretary-general was not briefed ahead of time," Dujarric said, replying to a corresponding question.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties.

In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesman added that Guterres has since been in contact with all relevant parties on the matter.

Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan would likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to officially seal the peace agreement.

Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people.

