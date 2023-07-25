Open Menu

UN Chief Not Giving Up, Continues His Efforts On Restoring Grain Deal - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 10:58 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not given up on the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and continues his efforts to resuscitate the deal, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"As the Secretary-General made it clear, he has not given up on this because it's essential, not just for the two countries, but for the well-being of the world. We can confirm that we are continuing with our efforts," Haq said during a press briefing.

