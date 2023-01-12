UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Not Invited To Proposed Ukraine Peace Summit But Ready To Mediate If Parties Ask

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has only seen press reports of the Ukraine-proposed peace summit to be held on February 24 at the United Nations but he stands ready to mediate if all parties make such a request, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"We have just seen these press reports. The Secretary General's position remains unchanged, as in any conflict he is always ready to mediate should the parties involved in the conflict, all the parties involved in the conflict, ask him to do so," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

