UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Not Launching Probe Into Khashoggi's Murder Disappointing - Human Rights Watch

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:50 AM

UN Chief Not Launching Probe Into Khashoggi's Murder Disappointing - Human Rights Watch

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said in a press briefing that the absence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' follow up investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is disappointing and would prevent from establishing responsibility for the crime.

On June 19, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard issued a report calling on the UN chief to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said Guterres does not have the authority to start a criminal probe, and such an inquiry would require a resolution from the UN Security Council.

"We were very disappointed that the Secretary-General, didn't follow up," Roth said on Tuesday. "Callamard did what she could with available information.

The only real way to get further to the bottom of who specifically ordered the murder, how high up in the Saudi government did that go, would really to be to get to certain intercepts which are not going to be turned over absent an explicit appeal from the Secretary-General."

Roth added that Guterres has been showing reluctance when in publicly condemning human rights violations when the abuser is a powerful country.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. Ankara has meanwhile demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveal the whereabouts of the journalist's remains.

Related Topics

Murder Resolution United Nations Turkey Washington Riyadh Saudi Ankara Istanbul Mohammed Bin Salman June October Criminals Post From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

5 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

5 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

5 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.