UN Chief Not Ruling Out Arbitration If US Visa Policy Not Changed Radically - Polyanskiy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:23 PM

UN Secretary-General does not rule out launching the arbitration procedure under the UN-US host country agreement to resolve the issue of the United States failing to grant visas to diplomats coming to the headquarters building in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik

"The General-Secretary is concerned about this situation. He confirmed this to us many times. He, of course, wants to try to resolve the issue without extreme measures.

Because launching arbitration is a serious matter. There may be consequences for this," Polyanskiy said. "The General-Secretary does not rule out launching the arbitration. He just wants to exhaust all the leverage he has on the US side in order to solve the problem. He does not sit idly by. He takes some action. However, we consistently point out to him that the attitude of the Americans does not change. Therefore, he will still be forced to launch arbitration if the approach of the US side does not change radically."

>