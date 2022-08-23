UN Chief Not to Attend Russia-Requested UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia Plant - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not be briefing the Security Council meeting on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that was requested by Russia, but will attend the meeting on the ZNPP requested by Ukraine the following day, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"(Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs) Rosemary DeCarlo will be briefing representing the Secretariat, which the Russian Federation is fully aware of.

There was a scheduling issue," Dujarric said. "He will be briefing tomorrow on basically reporting back on his trip and Rosemary DiCarlo will also brief on the broader situation in Ukraine."

This week, the UN Security Council is holding three separate meetings on the situation in Ukraine.

On Monday, the general situation of Ukraine was discussed by a large part of the member states. On Tuesday and Wednesday the discussions are directed towards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.