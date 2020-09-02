UN Chief Notes With Concern US Imposing Sanctions on ICC Senior Officials - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the United States' decision to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) senior officials, including Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, and continues to closely monitor developments on the matter, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Bensouda from Gambia and Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho have been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"The Secretary-General takes note with concern of today's statement by the United States Secretary of State announcing the designation of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the Head of the Jurisdiction Complementarity and Cooperation Division," Dujarric said. "We continue to closely follow developments on this matter.

"

Dujarric pointed out that the United Nations will analyze the possible implications the US decision may have on implementing the UN-ICC Relationship Agreement based on which the cooperation of the two organizations is founded.

The spokesperson added that the United Nations expects the restrictions would still allow the two officials to travel to work at the UN headquarters in New York, in line with the US obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

Under the latter agreement, the United States should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the United Nations headquarters of UN member states' officials who seek to attend events at the organization and should promptly issue them visas.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel.