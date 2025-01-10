UN Chief Offers Condolences Amid Devastating Wildfires In California
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sorrow over the raging wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area, claiming lives and displacing thousands.
The fires, described as some of the worst in the city’s history, have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes, and left firefighters battling to contain multiple blasts in unprecedented conditions.
“The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the fast-moving wildfires,” said his Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement released.
Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with those displaced, many of whom have lost their homes.
The fires have claimed at least 10 lives, displaced more than 100,000 people, and destroyed hundreds of buildings. Damages are estimated to exceed $50 billion, according to US private forecaster AccuWeather.
The Secretary-General commended the courage and dedication of first responders working in “extremely difficult conditions” to protect lives and contain the fires.
More than 7,500 firefighters are battling the blazes, with officials describing the conditions as historic and dangerous.
Local fire chiefs reported that dry vegetation and winds with the force of hurricanes have fuelled the fires, leaving four out of six major ones completely uncontained.
Efforts are being further delayed by resource shortages and the challenging landscape.
Prevention and preparedness
Rainfall levels from late 2024 until now have been below average. This has created dry conditions that, combined with the Santana Winds - a well-known weather pattern in the region - have exacerbated fire risks, according to experts.
The Santana Winds, which typically sweep through the mountains, raise temperatures and drastically lower humidity, rapidly drying out vegetation and creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the importance of prevention strategies to mitigate the impact of wildfires, including regular clearing of underbrush in forests, available water for firefighters, and testing firefighting capacities.
Evacuation planning is another critical priority, with experts stressing the importance of avoiding blocked evacuation routes.
“Wildfires move rapidly, and any evacuation system needs to account for all people, especially those who are elderly and unable to move quickly,” said James Douris of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), an expert in early warning systems.
Health risks and climate factors
Beyond the immediate destruction, wildfires also pose significant public health risks.
According to WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris, wildfire smoke, a toxic mixture of pollutants, can cause premature deaths and long-term damage to the lungs, heart and brain.
Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, face heightened risks.
Reiterating the United Nations’ commitment to global solidarity, Guterres stated that “the United Nations stands ready to provide assistance if needed.”
While no formal request for aid has been made, his statement emphasized the organization’s willingness to support affected communities.
APP/ift
