UN Chief Offers Condolences To Victims Of Beirut Port Explosion

Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has offered his condolences to the victims of Tuesday's massive twin blasts in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, including several UN employees who suffered injuries.

"My deepest condolences to families of victims of the horrific explosions in Beirut, and to the people & Government of Lebanon. I wish all injured, including United Nations personnel, a speedy recovery. The @UN remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time," Guterres wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

As many as 48 UN employees suffered injuries as a result of the blasts, which originated in the port of the Lebanese capital, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon boat was docked in Beirut's port at the time of the blasts, according to a statement published by the peacekeeping force on Tuesday.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the blasts were caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The explosions damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have been made homeless, the city's governor Marwan Abboud has said.

At least 100 people have died as a result of the blasts and more than 4,000 others have suffered injuries, according to the latest information provided by the Lebanese Red Cross.

