UrduPoint.com

UN Chief On New Climate Change Report: Evidence Of Emissions Choking Planet 'Irrefutable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

UN Chief on New Climate Change Report: Evidence of Emissions Choking Planet 'Irrefutable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday backed the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that there would be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons, and shorter cold seasons, calling for action to fight emissions and prevent a climate catastrophe.

"The evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions are choking our planet & placing billions of people in danger. Global warming is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.

We must act decisively now to avert a climate catastrophe," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

In the report released on Monday, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising.

In a separate report, the IPCC also predicted that Arctic ice is likely to melt in total by 2050 due to rising temperatures.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

25 minutes ago
 ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd i ..

ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd in Yemen

25 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.