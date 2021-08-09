UN Chief on New Climate Change Report: Evidence of Emissions Choking Planet 'Irrefutable'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday backed the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that there would be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons, and shorter cold seasons, calling for action to fight emissions and prevent a climate catastrophe.

"The evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions are choking our planet & placing billions of people in danger. Global warming is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.

We must act decisively now to avert a climate catastrophe," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

In the report released on Monday, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising.

In a separate report, the IPCC also predicted that Arctic ice is likely to melt in total by 2050 due to rising temperatures.