UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Picks Swedish Diplomat As New Envoy To Yemen: Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN chief picks Swedish diplomat as new envoy to Yemen: diplomats

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new special envoy to conflict-wracked Yemen, diplomats said Thursday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new special envoy to conflict-wracked Yemen, diplomats said Thursday.

Guterres made his choice known to the UN Security Council's 15 member states, and Grundberg's formal nomination should be made public soon, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

Grundberg -- a middle East specialist who has served as the European Union's ambassador to Yemen since 2019 -- would replace Britain's Martin Griffiths, who was named in May to be the world body's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

In June, Griffiths told the Security Council his efforts to end years of war in Yemen had failed, expressing his "deep regret" not to have made more progress during his three years in the post.

Conflict flared in Yemen in 2014 when Huthi insurgents seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention to prop up the government the following year.

Some 80 percent of Yemenis are now dependent on aid, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The war has also displaced millions of people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen European Union Progress Sanaa Middle East May June 2019 Post Government Million

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

43 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

New Italian airline to take off on October 15

12 minutes ago

Dr Rubaba directs to provide healthcare facilities ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.