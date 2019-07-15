UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Plans To Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif This Week - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

UN Chief Plans to Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif This Week - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I expect that to happen, but we will see whether we can confirm that," Haq said in response to a question as to whether Guterres will meet with Zarif at the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Shelters full, hopes dim for migrants in Mexico se ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court maintains Drug Court order on ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Foreign Minister Cautious on EU Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Consulting With Russian Helicopters o ..

3 minutes ago

APTMA urges govt to review its initiatives pertain ..

7 minutes ago

Man deprived of bike in Nasirabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.