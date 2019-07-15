UN Chief Plans to Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif This Week - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I expect that to happen, but we will see whether we can confirm that," Haq said in response to a question as to whether Guterres will meet with Zarif at the United Nations.