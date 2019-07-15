UN Chief Plans To Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif This Week - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:45 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later this week, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday
"I expect that to happen, but we will see whether we can confirm that," Haq said in response to a question as to whether Guterres will meet with Zarif at the United Nations.