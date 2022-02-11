UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Pleased By Diplomacy To Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:05 AM

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been pleased by recent diplomatic engagements to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, and hopes they will continue, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"The Secretary-General has been pleased at the level of diplomatic activities that we have seen in the last few days and weeks. He hopes that they will continue in a positive way," Dujarric told a press briefing.

Guterres continues to support such diplomacy in every possible way, the spokesman added.

>