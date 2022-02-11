UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been pleased by recent diplomatic engagements to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, and hopes they will continue, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been pleased by recent diplomatic engagements to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, and hopes they will continue, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has been pleased at the level of diplomatic activities that we have seen in the last few days and weeks. He hopes that they will continue in a positive way," Dujarric told a press briefing.

Guterres continues to support such diplomacy in every possible way, the spokesman added.