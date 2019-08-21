UN Chief, Pompeo Discuss Situation in Middle East 'In All Its Dimensions' - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in the middle East "in all its dimensions" during a meeting on Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"They had a broad range of discussions," Dujarric said on Wednesday. "They talked about a lot of the items on the US-UN agenda, including the situation in the Middle East in the broadest sense of the word, in all its dimensions; Afghanistan; the Korean Peninsula; as well as another number of African files."

Responding to whether Guterres and Pompeo touched upon the possible cut of US contributions to the United Nations and peacekeeping operations, Dujarric said the issue was a part of the discussions on the US-UN agenda.

On Tuesday, Pompeo traveled to the United Nations headquarters in New York to meet with Guterres and participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation, with the United States and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied all accusations.