UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Praises Taliban For Cooperation, Help To UN Agencies, Charities In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

UN Chief Praises Taliban for Cooperation, Help to UN Agencies, Charities in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) had been assisting UN agencies and charities in reaching requested areas and ensuring their security.

"UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs in Afghanistan are in a race against time to deliver life-saving aid to crisis-affected people and preposition supplies ahead of winter. They won't let up. They have been acting with the cooperation of the Taliban, who have progressively granted access to the areas requested and provided security when needed. The number of incidents during humanitarian operations has been in constant decline," Guterres said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia Race

