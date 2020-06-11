UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Presents Digital Cooperation Roadmap To Enhance Global Connectivity - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

UN Chief Presents Digital Cooperation Roadmap to Enhance Global Connectivity - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has introduced a new Roadmap for Digital Cooperation that outlines specific actions aimed at expanding global connectivity and mitigating the risks posed by technologies in the digital era, the United Nations said in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has introduced a new Roadmap for Digital Cooperation that outlines specific actions aimed at expanding global connectivity and mitigating the risks posed by technologies in the digital era, the United Nations said in a press release on Thursday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented today a set of recommended actions for the international community to help ensure all people are connected, respected, and protected in the digital age," the release said. "The Secretary-General's Roadmap for Digital Cooperation is the result of a multi-year, multi-stakeholder, global effort to address a range of issues related to the Internet, artificial intelligence, and other digital technologies.

"

Guterres said the Roadmap comes at a critical moment when the novel coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the threats posed by the ungoverned use of digital technology, such as exclusion, inequality, human rights abuses and cybercrime.

At the same time, the pandemic demonstrated the benefits of digital technology, including collaborative vaccine research, remote work, and learning and e-commerce, Guterres said.

The Roadmap calls on the international community to achieve universal connectivity to the internet by 2030, promote digital public goods through common standards on open data and ensure digital inclusion for the most vulnerable, according to the release.

