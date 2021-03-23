UN Chief 'Profoundly Concerned' at Global Rise in Violence Against Asians - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "profoundly concerned" at the global rise in violence against Asians, including last week's murder of eight Asian women in Atlanta, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is profoundly concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic," Haq said on Monday. "The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination [and] incitement to hatred in the media.

"

Incitement had also occurred on social media platforms as well as incendiary language by leaders in positions of power, Haq said.

" In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred. Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse," he said.

Secretary-General Guterres expressed his full support for the victims and families and stood in solidarity with all those who faced racism and other assaults on their human rights, Haq said.