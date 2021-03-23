UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief 'Profoundly Concerned' At Global Rise In Violence Against Asians - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:30 AM

UN Chief 'Profoundly Concerned' at Global Rise in Violence Against Asians - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021)   United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "profoundly concerned" at the global rise in violence against Asians, including last week's murder of eight Asian women in Atlanta, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is profoundly concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic," Haq said on Monday. "The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination [and] incitement to hatred in the media.

"

Incitement had also occurred on social media platforms as well as incendiary language by leaders in positions of power, Haq said.

" In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred. Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse," he said.

Secretary-General Guterres expressed his full support for the victims and families and stood in solidarity with all those who faced racism and other assaults on their human rights, Haq said.

Related Topics

Murder Attack World United Nations Social Media Atlanta Women Media All Asia

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

2 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

4 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

2 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.