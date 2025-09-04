UN Chief 'profoundly Saddened' By Deadly Floods In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 09:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grief over the devastating floods in Pakistan that have killed hundreds of people and displaced over a million.
"The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the recent floods in northern Pakistan, which have reportedly claimed more than 400 lives," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The disaster, caused by a "severe monsoon exacerbated by climate change," has affected some 1.5 million people, leaving hundreds of thousands in need of humanitarian aid, according to the statement.
It further noted that "more than 3,000 homes, over 400 schools, and some 40 health facilities have been damaged."
The UN chief commended Pakistan's response efforts, adding that he "commends Pakistani authorities for relocating more than one million people in Punjab.
"
He also "expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured."
The statement said the UN and its partners are "working closely with Pakistani authorities to rapidly assess the humanitarian impact of the floods, identify needs, and address gaps in the response."
It added that "the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund to support relief and recovery efforts, and discussions are underway with the Government on a response plan."
APP/ift
