DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his promise to ensure the implementation of the Russia's part of the grain deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"All the promises (on the export of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation) are set out. I hope that they will be fulfilled. At least, the Secretary-General has sworn today that this is a priority issue for him," Lavrov told a briefing, following the G20 summit.

The minister also added that Guterres had told him that he was ready to fulfill the requirements of Russia on the grain deal, but no practical results have been achieved so far.

"Today, the Secretary General spoke about the promises that the United States and the European Union have given him, including on paper, and they set out good intentions. If they are implemented, then the obstacles to the export of our fertilizers and grain will be removed, but it's not about the papers, but how they will be implemented in reality," Lavrov stressed.