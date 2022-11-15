UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Promised To Ensure Fulfillment Of Russia's Part Under Grain Deal - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UN Chief Promised to Ensure Fulfillment of Russia's Part Under Grain Deal - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his promise to ensure the implementation of the Russia's part of the grain deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"All the promises (on the export of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation) are set out. I hope that they will be fulfilled. At least, the Secretary-General has sworn today that this is a priority issue for him," Lavrov told a briefing, following the G20 summit.

The minister also added that Guterres had told him that he was ready to fulfill the requirements of Russia on the grain deal, but no practical results have been achieved so far.

"Today, the Secretary General spoke about the promises that the United States and the European Union have given him, including on paper, and they set out good intentions. If they are implemented, then the obstacles to the export of our fertilizers and grain will be removed, but it's not about the papers, but how they will be implemented in reality," Lavrov stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia European Union United States All From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.