UN Chief Proposes $17.8Mln, 60 Posts For Mechanism On Crimes In Syria In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:31 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday proposed to allocate $17.8 million and create 60 temporary positions for the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) for Syria in 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday proposed to allocate $17.8 million and create 60 temporary positions for the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) for Syria in 2020.

"As called upon by the General Assembly, we propose the amount of $17.8 million, including 60 temporary posts, for the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria," Guterres said.

The Secretary-General delivered his remarks at a session of the UN General Assembly Fifth Committee which deals with budgetary and administrative matters of the United Nations.

The United Nations established the IIIM on international crimes committed in Syria on December 21, 2016.

The body is tasked with probing the most serious crimes committed in the Syrian conflict since 2011.

In April, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said that the IIIM UN is illegitimate and undermines efforts to facilitate the intra-Syrian dialogue.

On September 23, Guterres announced the creation of a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution for Syria. It will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30. The committee includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

