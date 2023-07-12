UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for few more months until the European Union manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the UN said that Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement.

Reuters is citing two sources that are familiar with discussions on the extension of the grain deal, which expires on July 17.