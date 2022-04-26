UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Pushes For Ukraine Corridors On Moscow Visit

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

UN chief pushes for Ukraine corridors on Moscow visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called during a visit to Russia Tuesday for Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up aid and evacuation corridors in war-torn Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called during a visit to Russia Tuesday for Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up aid and evacuation corridors in war-torn Ukraine.

"We urgently need humanitarian corridors that are truly safe and effective," he told a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"To that end I have proposed the establishment of a humanitarian contact group bringing together the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations to look for opportunities for the opening of safe corridors," he said.

Guterres also called for an independent investigation into "possible war crimes" in Ukraine.

"I am concerned about the repeated reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and possible war crimes. And they require independent investigation for effective accountability," Guterres said.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to cooperate with the United Nations to help civilians in Ukraine.

"Our goals are primarily to protect the civilian population and here we are ready to cooperate with our colleagues from the UN to alleviate the plight of the civilian population," Lavrov said.

He said Russia was in favour of resolving the conflict in Ukraine with peace talks, but said it was "depressing" the way the Kyiv delegation and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky behaved.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit From Depression

Recent Stories

Press Release from Business Wire: Board Internatio ..

Press Release from Business Wire: Board International

44 seconds ago
 Keep going: world's oldest person eyes new longevi ..

Keep going: world's oldest person eyes new longevity record

45 seconds ago
 AJK President chairs MUST Varsity Senate Meeting.

AJK President chairs MUST Varsity Senate Meeting.

48 seconds ago
 Five held with contraband

Five held with contraband

50 seconds ago
 Sheeran takes top billing for end of queen's jubil ..

Sheeran takes top billing for end of queen's jubilee celebrations

6 minutes ago
 PFA stops production of five confectionery units

PFA stops production of five confectionery units

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.