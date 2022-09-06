UN Chief Raises Issue of Approving Russian Visas With Senior US Officials - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres raised the issue of US delivering visas to Russian delegations to participate in UN events with a number of US senior officials, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"This is an issue the Secretary General has raised in a number of phone conversations with US officials as well and one that has been raised with him by the Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as the permanent representative Nebenzia," Dujarric told a briefing.