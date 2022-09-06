UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Raises Issue Of Approving Russian Visas With Senior US Officials - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:06 PM

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres raised the issue of US delivering visas to Russian delegations to participate in UN events with a number of US senior officials, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"This is an issue the Secretary General has raised in a number of phone conversations with US officials as well and one that has been raised with him by the Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as the permanent representative Nebenzia," Dujarric told a briefing.

