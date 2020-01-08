UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Ready For Mediation Between US, Iran If Requested - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

UN Chief Ready for Mediation Between US, Iran if Requested - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to engage in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran if that is requested of him, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to engage in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran if that is requested of him, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General's good offices, as a matter of principle, are always available should the parties request it," Dujarric told reporters.

Early on Wednesday, Iran announced the beginning of a missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel to avenge the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil.

