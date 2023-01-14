UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Ready To Assist Russia, Ukraine To End Conflict On Basis Of Int'l Law - DiCarlo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 05:34 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is willing to help Russia and Ukraine to put an end to the ongoing conflict on the basis of international law, Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday

"But all wars end, and so too will this one Ukraine, Russia, the world cannot afford for this war to continue," DiCarlo said. "The Secretary General is ready to assist the parties to end this senseless unjustified conflict on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law."

During the meeting on Ukraine, DiCarlo pointed out that the fighting continues in the country, and attacks also took place over Orthodox Christmas despite the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire by Russia.

"In areas of active hostilities such as Bakhmut and Soledar, relentless battles, including street fighting, pose a great threat to the remaining civilian population," she said.

"In Bakhmut alone, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented 22 civilians killed and 72 injured since early December."

Since February 24, OHCHR has verified 18,096 civilian casualties including 6,952 people killed and 11,144 injured, the the under-secretary added.

She also recalled the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a sector-specific damage assessment in collaboration with the World Bank. The assessment, which is aimed at identifying the most critical needs for restoration of damaged energy infrastructure, is currently underway, with 90% of the data collection completed."

