UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New York - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov if he comes to New York, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"If he comes to New York and there is a meeting request - then of course, the Secretary-General will meet with him," Dujarric said at a press briefing.

Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia on Monday said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to engage in UN Security Council meetings in April.