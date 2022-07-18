UN Chief Ready to Visit Istanbul After Progress Made on Ukraine Grain Deal - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Progress has been made on the Ukraine grain exports deal and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains ready to visit Turkey, if needed, to further advance the deal, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Monday.

"I think it's safe to say that we feel that incrementally there's been a little bit more progress made," Haq said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General, as he told you last week, remains ready to travel to Istanbul if he needs to do so."

Haq also said the United Nations does not have any expectations about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that is set to take place in Tehran on Tuesday.

The breakthrough on the issue of grain exports was achieved last week when all relevant parties met in Turkey and agreed on the technical aspects of exporting grain.

Officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations will probably meet again this week to discuss grain shipments via the Black Sea.

In addition, Russia, Turkey and Iran are set to meet in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Syria when Russia and Turkey may discuss the topic of grain exports from Ukraine.