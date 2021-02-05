UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Reappoints Ex-New York Mayor Bloomberg As Special Envoy On Climate Solutions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:38 PM

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions ahead of the climate summit in Scotland in November, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions ahead of the climate summit in Scotland in November, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the reappointment of Michael R. Bloomberg of the United States as his Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions to mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action in the lead-up to the critical Glasgow Climate Conference - COP 26 - in November 2021," Dujarric said.

In his new role, Bloomberg will strengthen the coalition of governments, companies, cities and financial institutions committing to carbon neutrality before 2050, Dujarric said.

The former mayor will also work with government officials, the private sector and civil society to help them transition to a clean energy economy and phase-out coal by 2040, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Bloomberg said he was honored to serve as UN climate envoy and become the first Global Ambassador for the campaigns "Race to Zero" and "Race to Resilience" that unite cities, businesses and investors to step up climate resilience.

"Climate change is a global challenge, and I'm looking forward to continuing to accelerate progress," Bloomberg said via Twitter.

The new appointment is the third UN Special Envoy role for Bloomberg. In 2014, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appointed Bloomberg as his first Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change.

